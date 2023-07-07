Tsepo okaMaseko wants to impact people with his music

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

TSEPO OKAMASEKO (real name Tsepo Maseko) said he wishes that his songs could spread throughout the nation because they carry a deeper meaning which should be consumed by the masses.

Tsepo okaMaseko is an up-and-coming artiste from Mzilikazi who said his dream is for his music to reach as many people.

“Basically, my music is based on social activities within my community and country. It’s rare to hear me singing about personal things like love and heartbreak to mention a few. All I wish is for, is my music to spread throughout the nation because my songs speak most about girl child abuse and many social issues.

“I wish for people to take that message seriously and men treat girls and women equally,” he said.

The musician developed a passion for music at the age of 10.

“Growing up in a church environment and going to Sunday school made me love music because we’d sing at Sunday school,” he said.

The Malibongwe hitmaker said during his teen years, he started to think big about music.

“At the age of 15, that’s when I started thinking outside of the box and started doing commercial music, inspired by Ringo Madlingozi.”

Thereafter, he ventured into Afro-Jazz music, but as time went by, he shifted to deep house music and Afro-Tech (an African sound with an electro sound).

So far, the 24-year-old has recorded more than 20 songs but has released three songs on YouTube which are Malibongwe – an Amapiano gospel track, Promised Love featuring MellowMusiQ – an Afro-Tech song and Ngiyamthanda featuring Marianne and MellowMusiQ.

Tsepo okaMaseko has had the opportunity to work with Magamba Network which hosts the Shoko Festival.

“Last year, I got the chance to perform at Shoko Festival, one of the biggest events which some of the biggest artistes wish to perform at, but haven’t gotten the opportunity to do so.”

He said he got the opportunity to perform at the Shoko Festival after he attained position number one at a Cite competition.

“Voice2rep recognised me from that competition and they give me an opportunity to perform at the Shoko Festival after I had attained position 3 at a national competition which was held in Harare,” he said.

He said people have received his music so well to the extent that they want him to release music regularly.

At the moment, the artiste is working on a song called Ngakuwe featuring Telvis and MellowMusiQ.

“Fans should stay alert as the song will be released anytime soon,” he said. – @TashaMutsiba