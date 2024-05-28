Tshabalala, Entumbane qualify for Harris Continental finals

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

TSHABALALA and Entumbane ZRP have qualified for the ZRP Harris Continental Cup finals which will be held on Friday at White City Stadium.

The event will also provide entertainment for the crowd as artistes like Bulawayo’s Ma9nine and Bazooker will be performing.

Jordan Dube of Harris Entertainment said that the event is held in honour of the members of uniformed force.

“This event is meant to honour our uniformed services and to also provide entertainment while keeping fit, everything will be catered for by us and other sponsors of the event such as Pusheka Girl Foundation, SuperMed Pharmacies, Young Women 4ED, to mention a few, “said Dube.

“We look forward to a large crowd as it will be a free for all event. We hope the community will come in numbers, support the competing teams and also enjoy performances from our local artistes,” said Dube.

Ross Camp grounds, was the place to be on May 24 as it hosted two high profile semifinals matches of the most lucrative Harris Cup with ZRP Entumbane, ZRP Saucepark, ZRP Pumula and ZRP Tshabalala for their final berths.

As expected, Tshabalala and Entumbane who are the two powerhouses of the ZRP Bulawayo province soccer league progressed to the finals of the cup after winning their matches against Saucepark and Pumula respectively.

Tshabalala became victorious by three goals to two on penalties while Saucepark lost to Entumbane 2-1 Pumula and Saucepark will battle it out for bronze medals, in place play off at White City stadium before the final match that will see Entumbane lock horns with Tshabalala.

Harris Cup semi-finals results

Entumbane 2-1 Saucepark

Pumula 0-0 Tshabalala

(Tshabalala won 3-2 on penalties)