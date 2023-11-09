Tshabangu recalls an internal matter, CCC admits

Ranga Mataire , Group Political Editor

Senior officials of the Citizens Coalition for Change and their allies say Sengezo Tshabangu’s controversial recalls are a sign of infighting in the opposition party. Tshabangu, claiming to be the “interim Secretary General” of the CCC, has recalled multiple CCC MPs and councillors, triggering by-elections.

The party has previously accused the ruling Zanu PF party of instigating the recalls, but now it admits that this has been caused by internal divisions. Gift Ostallos Siziba, a spokesman for the CCC, told journalist and activist Hopewell Chin’ono that the party knew the senior party officials who are instigating the recalls.

Chin’ono quoted Siziba as saying: “He said these senior guys are destroying the party and the democratic project because of their political greed, vindictiveness and hate. He said that these guys should now come out in the open and make their issues public if they are genuine.

He also said that the party knows who they are and it has details and indisputable evidence of what is happening.” Confirming his remarks to Chin’ono, Siziba posted:

“You can’t destroy the cause of the people because of pure greed and love of power.”

Allies of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa have also come out to confirm internal divisions behind the recalls. Following a statement by Tshabangu recalling several Harare councillors, including Mayor Ian Makone,

Advocate Thabani Mpofu suggested that this was part of a plot to return former mayor Jacob Mafume to office. Mafume is a former member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the party once led by Tendai Biti, who has reportedly fallen out with Chamisa.

“Is the purported recall of Mayor Makone designed to reinstate someone as the Mayor of (City of Harare)? Is this a PDP or Zanu (PF) manoeuvre?” Mpofu said. Pedzisai Ruhanya, an academic embedded in the CCC, also said there were

“CCC rebels” plotting more recalls, saying this was “tomfoolery because they have zero political base”.

Zanu PF has already distanced itself from the controversy in the opposition.

“Zanu PF is a political party within this country. We do not instate or remove legislators from the opposition from any position,” Zanu PF acting Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira was quoted as saying recently.