Tshay’ingoma: Dates set for Chibuku Road to Fame provincial finals

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Chibuku Road to Fame competition is back with a bang as the provincial finals are set to commence this weekend at two provinces namely Harare and Matabeleland South.

Harare will play host at Taita Bar, Unit O in Chitungwiza while the rainbow province will host the competition at Malaxo beerhall in Beitbridge. On October 5, Mashonaland Central will host the event at Club 007 at Glendale while Midlands hosts at Level 21 Bar in Zvishavane. October 12 will see the competition head to Mashonaland East at the Place in Chivhu and in Bulawayo koNjabulo Elangeni Beerhall.

Matabeleland North and Manicaland province will host the competitions on October 19 at Lwendulu Beerhall in Hwange and at Mandel Bar in Mutare. Closing off the provincial finals will be Mashonaland West at Hustlers Bar in Murombedzi and Masvingo province in Chihambakwe Beerhall in Triangle on October 26.

The national finals will be held in Harare on November 9 at a venue yet to be announced. Last year’s winners was Gweru based 911 Band who beat other nine competitors from the other nine provinces, to walk away with US$15 000, while High Five Band from Mashonaland Central province came second and were given US$10 000. Third place went to Kweseka Band from Matabeleland North province, who pocketed US$7 500.

This year’s edition is being held under the theme “Bvirarira, Tshay’iNgoma.”

In a statement, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) in conjunction with Chibuku said everything is in place to host the provincial finals.

“Chibuku Road to Fame, the country’s biggest talent search competition returns in 2024, ready to discover and celebrate the next wave of musical talent. This exciting platform is dedicated to recognizing and rewarding exceptional up-and-coming artistes, providing a Launchpad for diverse talent across the nation.

“With a rich history of success, the competition continues to empower aspiring musicians, creating countless success stories along the way. Through close collaboration with National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), we are committed to nurturing fresh talent and supporting the arts. This initiative also offers Chibuku, a unique opportunity to connect with and engage consumers nationwide, with thrilling provincial competitions taking place across the country. Stay tuned for an unforgettable season of music, talent, and inspiration,” reads part of the statement.

Provincial finals overall winner will walk away with US$2 500 while second and third placed winners will take home US$1 500 and US$1 000 respectively. The National finale winner will bag US$15 000 plus a recording contract with second and third placed taking home US$10 000 and US$7 500 respectively.

“The competition will begin with 10 provincial finals held across Zimbabwe, culminating to a grand finale in Harare. Registration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe is a prerequisite for participation in the competitions.

“The Chibuku brand continues to leverage on music and dance to deliver its core purpose of nourishing the bonds of brotherhood amongst its consumers, who have a strong appreciation for music. We are thrilled to see our brand connect with consumers and support the next generation of up-coming artistes on their journey to stardom,” reads part of the statement.

@mthabisi_mthire