Tsheba Boys band leader mourns mother

RHUMBA musician Perfect Tsheba Vundla is devastated following the sudden death of his mother in Tsholotsho on Tuesday.

Tsheba who is based in South Africa said his mother, Monono Skhethiwe Mpofu (70) was perfectly fine and just collapsed on Monday at 7 am at her homestead at Nemane village.

The late Mpofu had nine children although only six are left and 28 grandchildren.

“I am at a loss of words because she was very fine and the night before we had spoken at length. She was everything to me and whatever I did I made sure that she is always happy. Ngilimele kakhulu because she just collapsed while with her brother who had come to see her in the morning. I was with her in December and had a good time as a family so it is difficult to take it that she is gone. I had even sent umalaystsithsa to deliver some of the things she wanted but the parcels arrived last night when she was gone,”he said.

Tsheba said the death of his mother has left a big void in his heart and life as his mother was also taking care of his children.

Tsheba is one of the most consistent Rhumba musicians and last December released his 13th album Uyidle Injalo which is doing well on the market.

