Tshiamiso Trust seeks Zimbabwean service providers to expand ex-Wenela mine workers compensation

THE Tshiamiso Trust, established to provide compensation to former mine workers suffering permanent lung impairment from silicosis or work-related TB, is seeking qualified service providers in Zimbabwe to assist ex-Wenela claimants in the country.

The Trust was established to give effect to the settlement agreement reached between six mining companies and claimant attorneys in the historic silicosis and TB class action.

The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields.

Following productive discussions with the Zimbabwean government, the Tshiamiso Trust has expressed readiness to begin processing compensation claims for ex-Wenela mine workers.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been extensively discussed, with a final draft currently under review and expected to be signed soon, paving the way for the claims’ to be processed.

“Zimbabwe has long been a focal point for our compensation efforts. We’re excited to announce that we are now commencing the process of sourcing local service providers to establish crucial services in the country,” Tshiamiso Trust chief executive officer, Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda, said.

“These services will ensure that ex-Wenela mine workers and their families have access to the support they deserve, streamlining the claims process and providing essential medical assessments.

“The establishment of these services is key to the Trust being able to provide access to compensation through the Trust.”

The Trust started operations in 2021 and, through its footprint in South Africa, Lesotho, Mozambique and Eswatini, it has paid 19,000 beneficiaries so far, to the value of R1.77 billion (over $100 million USD), said the organisation in a latest update.

