Tshibilika artistes lock horns for Zima award

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IT is a battle of the best in the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) Tshibilika category which will see judges choose the winner from a stiff nominee list which has Clement Magwaza, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Ndux Jnr and Bolamba Culture Birds.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with all the nominees with Magwaza saying he is thrilled to be nominated for the Zimas for the first time.

“I’m very happy to have been nominated for this award. It came as a surprise, but considering how hard I worked last year, it shows my efforts have been rewarded,” said an elated Magwaza.

Having failed to win a National Arts Merit Awards last year, Magwaza, the Khal’uphethe hit-maker, said he hopes to clinch this one.

Axe-wielding Madlela Skhobokhobo who collaborated with Boyoyo for a song, Celebrate which became a hit during the festive season is also thrilled to be nominated for the Zimas for the first time.

“It’s always great to be nominated and recognised by a national body. It’s quite overwhelming and interesting. I certainly hope to win the award, but at the end, may the best man win.”

Ndux Jnr who was nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards last year said the Zima recognition, a first for him also, means a lot for his brand.

“The recognition means a lot as it has given me that push to pull up my socks and do justice to the genre that I’m in,” said Ndux Jnr.

However, the nomination of traditional dance group, Bolamba Culture Birds came as a shock to the Gwanda group which entered their works in the Traditional (Folk/Ezomdabu) and Best Alternative categories.

After being alerted about this error, Zima organisers said they would rectify it. But, as they wait to be placed into the rightful category, Bolamba Culture Birds director Mthabisi Dube said: “It feels so great to be recognised and we’re humbled by the nomination. This shows that we’re being recognised countrywide and it has given us the zeal to spread our wings.

“Of course, we were worried about the misplacement of the category but the Zima team called us and assured us that they’ll rectify the issue.”

The Zimas will be held on Saturday night in the capital city at the Country Club in Newlands. A total of 125 nominees across 32 categories will be vying for top honours. Among them are Freeman who is topping the list with six nominations and Ishan of the Kure fame with five. Gospel musician Janet Manyowa has four nominations with Gemma Griffiths being nominated in three categories. Also nominated from Bulawayo are Indosakusa, Sotja Moyo, Ukukhanya Kwezwe, Msiz’Kay, Busi Ncube, Cal Vin and Asaph. – @mthabisi_mthire.