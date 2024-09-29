Tshibilika/Rhumba giant Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

CLEMENT Magwaza, one of the most popular Tshibilika/Rhumba artist, has announced his highly anticipated album “Isiphala Sengqondo” is set to launch mid-November this year.

“After 25 years in the music industry, this is my 15th album. I have a sequence of releasing an album every year during festive seasons. This upcoming album has seven tracks in it and I believe fans will enjoy dancing and listening to it. Launching shows will be organised for Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana. Updates will be posted on my fan page on Facebook.” Said Magwaza.

The “Take Take” hit maker said his son “Mimiza Junior” is set to launch his first album this year.

Last week on Saturday, Clement Magwaza celebrated his 25th anniversary in the music industry. The concert was held at The Leisure Hub in Bulawayo with artistes that include Mlambos Express Band, Godolude, Pah AKA Stambo and Jaycee (Mr Ungayithi Vuu), in attendance.