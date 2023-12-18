Tshiki, Kangwa hail Kaindu return

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders players Njabulo “Tshiki” Ncube and Bruce Kangwa have hailed the return of their ex-coach Kelvin Kaindu to the black and white army.

The duo was part of the feared Bosso class of 2012 that went for 23 games unbeaten only to lose the championship title to Dynamos courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

The coach is renowned for building an almost invincible Bosso squad that conquered all and sundry in 2012 and 2013.

“It’s so pleasing to see Kelvin Kaindu bouncing back at Highlanders. He is a great coach with all the potential to build a fighting team, a team that can win the championship,” said Ncube who also previously turned out for the now defunct Railstars and Motor Action.

Out-of-contract Kangwa, who is reportedly targeted by Dynamos after he was released by Tanzanian topflight league side Azam, also added his voice on Kaindu’s return to the Bulawayo football giants.

“On a personal note, I can only say a great reader of the game has come back. Kaindu is a very good coach who can help Highlanders compete for the league title,” said Kangwa, a utility player that was converted from being a striker to a defender by the God-fearing Zambian gaffer.

Bosso reportedly beat former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn to the signature of Kaindu.

Kaindu, who was in the country during the course of last week, reportedly made a verbal agreement to rejoin Bosso who have since parted ways with their Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito.

A source who requested not to be named said: “The coach (Kaindu) was in the country on other business. However, he met the Highlanders leadership and verbally agreed on everything. He is yet to put pen to paper because everything hinges on Highlanders’ sponsorship. So many clubs were hunting for Kelvin Kaindu’s signature.”

On the other hand, Bosso, in a statement, confirmed it was a sealed deal.

“Highlanders Football Club is delighted to announce Kelvin Kaindu as the head coach for the club’s first team,” Highlanders said in a statement.

They added: “Kaindu is not new to the club, having previously played for Highlanders in 1997 before he was entrusted with the Bosso dugout between 2012 and 2014. The entire management and the club would like to extend a warm welcome to Kaindu and wish him all the best as he opens yet another chapter with Highlanders Football Club.”

Kaindu parted ways with Highlanders in 2014 with six matches remaining in the league.

He has been clubless for the last eight months after being released by Zanaco back in April.

In Zambia, Kaindu coached Nkana Red Devils, their bitter rivals Power Dynamos between 2018 and 2019 after returning to Zambia and Buildcon.

In Zimbabwe, he mentored Bosso, Triangle United and How Mine.

Triangle United were relegated into Division One football in the just concluded season. — @FungaiMuderere