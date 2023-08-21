Tshikwalakwala Irrigation Scheme thrives after Government intervenes

Thupeyo Muleya, [email protected]

AFTER 15 years of watching in agony as their once thriving irrigation project collapsed, the community of Tshikwalakwala in Beitbridge district, Matabeleland South province has every reason to smile once again following Government intervention.

Government in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has invested US$1 million to rehabilitate the irrigation scheme as the Second Republic continues to accelerate rural development and industrialisation.

IFAD is a specialised agency of the United Nations that works to improve agricultural development and livelihoods in rural areas mainly in developing countries.

The Government intervened to save the irrigation project from total collapse through the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP).

Work to revitalise the project started in 2019 and was completed in September 2021.

A total of 126 plotholders working with Agritex have cleared 30 hectares under the first phase and they have been planting maize, soya beans and wheat since last year.

At the moment the farmers have put 12,5 ha under winter wheat while preparations for summer crops are underway.

Under the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme, the irrigation system was mechanised with solar plants which can generate a combined 129 kilowatts of power and eight more boreholes were drilled. The solar plants can irrigate up to 1 000 hectares.

Eight additional boreholes were drilled to augment the water supply.

In interviews, plot holders commended Government for breathing life into the Tshikwalakwala irrigation scheme.

“We are grateful that Government and its partners came to our rescue. We are considering erecting an electric fence as a long-term plan to deter wild animals from destroying key infrastructure and crops,” said Mr Aaron Baloyi.

He said prior to the latest development, farmers used to rely on three diesel-powered engines to pump water, which was expensive for them.

When the project started running last year, it had 113 plot holders and the number has grown to 126.

“Following the first harvest of maize, most plot holders are now seeing value in the project,” said Mr Baloyi.

While they wait for the completion of land clearance on the remaining 35 hectares, each plot holder is utilising 0,2 hectares of land.

There are also plans to expand the hectarage to 90 hectares of which 25 hectares will be reserved for citrus farming.

Zimbabwe is an Agrarian economy with most of the country’s sectors being directly and indirectly linked to the agricultural sub-sector.

The Government under the Second Republic is targeting the transformation of rural and urban economies through enhancement food production.

Zimbabwe envisages to be an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and agricultural production is critical in the attainment of that vision.

Another plot holder, Mrs Saliwe Sithole said: “As women you will note that we carry the larger part of the social burden and it is pleasing that after such a big investment by the Government, we are able to generate income.”

She said the use of renewable energy in the project has helped cut operational costs.

Mrs Sithole said growing crops under irrigation enables them to grow crops throughout the year.

Another farmer, Mr John Sibanda who is a member of the irrigation management committee, said they look forward to transforming their livelihoods as a result of increased production at the scheme.

“The construction of two solar plants has helped us to address power supply challenges,” he said.

Mrs Lissie Hathlani said the revitalisation of the project had brought relief to many farmers in Ward 1.

The irrigation scheme was established in the 1960s and has been idle for a very long time due to a number of [email protected]