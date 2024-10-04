Tshinga Dube dies

Mashudu Netsianda, [email protected]

ZANU-PF Politburo member and a stalwart of the liberation struggle, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube has died.

Col (Rtd) Dube, a decorated war veteran, former Cabinet Minister, and revered figure in the country’s liberation history, died yesterday, at the age of 83, after a long battle with illness. His son, Mr Vusa Dube confirmed his father’s death last night, saying it came as a shock.

“I can confirm that my father Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube passed on today at 7.34 pm at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo following kidney failure. Of course, he has been unwell for the past 10 years, but his death came as a shock to us as a family,” he said.

“As a family, we are saddened by his death and we have lost a pillar of strength.”

Born on July 3, 1941 at Fort Usher in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, Rtd Col Dube became involved in politics at a young age, joining the liberation movement in the 1960s.

He trained as a guerrilla fighter in the Soviet Union and China in 1972, becoming a leading figure in the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) during the liberation struggle. His contribution to the fight for independence was pivotal, particularly in the strategic area of military communications and arms procurement.

Col (Rtd) Dube rose through the ranks of the liberation movement, becoming a key figure in the arms procurement department for Zipra. He played an instrumental role in ensuring that freedom fighters were well-armed, facilitating shipments of arms from countries that supported Zimbabwe’s struggle against colonialism. His strategic planning and leadership helped maintain the military strength of liberation forces.

Rtd Col Dube whose pseudo name was Cde Embassy, was one of the first guerrillas to be deployed to the front where he operated in Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North.

His operations also saw his unit, which laid the groundwork for the Wankie Battles, a joint operation Zapu and ANC cadres overlapping to the nearby district of Bulilima in Matabeleland South.

He was a military communications specialist who also worked closely with Cdes Cain Mathema, Joshua Mpofu, and Bhekuzulu Khumalo among others. They jointly ran the department with comrades from ANC’s Umkhonto WeSizwe who also fell under Col (Rtd) Dube’s command and these included Cdes Walter Mavuso, Jackie Modise, who was the wife of MK commander, Cde Joe Modise.

During the ceasefire period, Col Rtd Dube was chosen as a member of the Committee responsible for integration, demobilisation, and selection to form the Zimbabwe National Army. It was a committee headed by three people, and he represented Zipra, while the late Josiah Tungamirai came in from the Zanla side.

General Jacobs was from the Rhodesian Army.

Col Rtd Dube took over the signals department as the overall commander in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was appointed a full Colonel, served 10 years in the army, and then transferred to the Defence Headquarters as Deputy Secretary in charge of Research and Development.

After serving for about three years, Col Rtd Dube took over as the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) where I worked there for 23 years.

Col Rtd Dube later transitioned to a political career, serving as the Member of Parliament for Makokoba in Bulawayo for several years. He was known for his advocacy for veteran rights, becoming a vocal figure for the welfare of war veterans who had been neglected after independence.

In 2015, Col Rtd Dube was appointed as Minister of War Veterans, a position that allowed him to address long-standing grievances within the veteran community. He was widely respected for his efforts to improve living conditions and recognition for former fighters.

Col Rtd Dube’s contribution to the nation extended beyond the battlefield and the political arena. He was a strong advocate for education, sponsoring several young Zimbabweans to study in various fields abroad. He also authored a memoir, “Quiet Flows the Zambezi,”

He is survived by his wife, Nomathemba Wendy Dube and several children, and grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at Number 168 Shirley Road, Killarney suburb in Bulawayo.