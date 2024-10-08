Tshinga Dube praised for Highlanders role

Highlanders board members pay their last respects to fallen liberation hero and Highlanders FC benefactor Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields yesterday

FALLEN liberation hero and Highlanders FC benefactor Tshinga Dube has been praised for his selfless devotion to the Bulawayo giants.

Dube died on Thursday evening at the age of 83.

Kennedy Ndebele, now the chief executive officer at the Premier Soccer League spoke highly of the man and how he assisted Highlanders during his term as club secretary and chairman — a six-year run that had three league titles and FA Cup from 2000 to the beginning of 2006.

“The late TJ Dube was not only a benefactor of the club, he was a big super fan, a pillar of support for the Highlanders Football Club. He assisted the club without flinching,” said Ndebele who enjoyed a successful run as a club administrator at a time Dube became more visible in Highlanders.

Ndebele said Dube was always willing to give advice and had assisted the club more during the 2003-2005 when hyperinflation begun taking root.

“He assisted our executive committee a lot during the years 2003 and 2005. He assisted the club in recruitment and payment of the salary of coach Eddie Charles May,” said Ndebele.

Ndebele highlighted how Dube had stood with the club in 2003 when Bosso wanted to travel to Reunion for a Caf Champions League tie against St Loussienne and were not getting connecting flights.

“When the club was battling to source funds and flights to travel to Réunion for a Caf Champions League match, he organised an Airforce of Zimbabwe plane (Illyushin). Unfortunately the plane could not take off due to refuelling challenges (at least that is what the then Wing Commander Ranga told us),” said Ndebele.

Dube also assisted Bosso bring Kashinga Mulunda from Kabwe Warriors of Zambia by paying the transfer fee at a time foreign currency was scarce.

Ndebele also disclosed that Dube facilitated the allocation of houses and stands to Highlanders players, a legacy left by his executive’s tenure.

Highlanders board member and a former club executive Elkanah Dube speaking at Barbourfields Stadium at a service held for the football and Highlanders-loving former Zipra commander and chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, described the latter as a man who had given great service to the club.

Members of the executive and board members attended the service of a man who was keen to see the club prosper and create a bigger and commercial legacy.

In 2014, Dube was behind Bosso acquiring their own bus to alleviate day-to-day running problems where transport was a huge component.

It was Dube who spoke to President Mnangagwa to assist and eventually the bus was delivered.

if that was not enough, Dube was also behind the Bosso mining project which chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has confirmed that paperwork has been submitted for the club to start mining in the near future.

Former Highlanders chairman (1998-2000) who was also secretary (1992-1994) Roger Muhlwa said during his tenure the late hero gave the club morale support.

“Dube came in much later when the club was in financial trouble,” said Muhlwa.

Luke Mnkandla the Highlanders board chairman, who is in the Middle East, described the loss of Tshinga Dube as a heavy loss for Highlanders.

A minute of silence was observed in the Highlanders clash with ZPC Kariba which Bosso went on to win 2-0 courtesy of goals by Lynnoth Chikuhwa and Mckinnon Mushore.