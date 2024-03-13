TshiVenda Hip-Hop artiste Prince Adrie collabos SA musicians on “One Tau” single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Beitbridge-based TshiVenda hip-hop artiste, Prince Adrie, has set ambitious targets for the year ahead by collaborating with South African musicians on his latest single.

The upcoming project, titled “One Tau” is set to be released this Friday and features artistes from across Limpopo province, including Phathutshedzo Theodore Sambula, also known as Prozz, and Francis Chikambvi, known as Fbve OB.

For Prince Adrie, “One Tau” not only signifies a musical collaboration but also represents the resilience and creativity fostered amidst challenging times.

He explained that the track, produced by Geezo at Geezyan Studios, revolves around the universal aspiration of financial success and the desire for a lavish lifestyle.

“In Venda street lingo, ‘One Tau’ means one thousand. The song reflects my aspiration to earn thousands of dollars and live my best life. It emphasises the significance of financial success and how money drives the world forward,” Prince Adrie elaborated.

“For the upcoming year, I aim to invest more in my music, promoting it and expanding its reach globally. This collaboration marks one of the milestones in my plans for the year,” he added.

The collaboration stemmed from connections made through social media, particularly during the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fbve OB facilitated this collaboration by connecting me with Prozz for the first verse. Since 2023, he had been encouraging me to collaborate with Prozz, who records at his studio. When I shared the concept of ‘One Tau’ with OB, he immediately recognised its potential for collaboration and joined in.

“Our musical relationship spans over four to five years, nurtured through online interactions during lockdown,” Prince Adrie recounted.

Prozz is a filmmaker and artiste from Venda, Limpopo, while Fbve OB is a composer, producer, and songwriter from Soshanguve, Pretoria.

–@mthabisi_mthire