Tshoboyi man in court for stocktheft

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 51-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court for stealing two heifers.

Jonathan Ndlovu (51) from Tshoboyi East Village allegedly went to Mr Mbongeni Dlamini’s plot in Tuli farm in the middle of the night and stole the two animals.

Ncube pleaded not guilty to a charge of stocktheft when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Polite Ncube Banda.

He was remanded out of custody to December 5 on condition that he pays $40 000 bail fee.

Prosecuting Mr Ngonidzashe Shumba said Ndlovu stole the first heifer in January and the second one in March.

“The complainant tasked Mr Solomon Ringisai to conduct an audit of his cattle at Plot 73 Tuli Farm in Gwanda on 27 September 2022.

The audit results showed that a number of the complainant’s cattle were missing. Collet Moyo who is employed as a herd boy revealed that sometime in January he was instructed by his workmate Vincent Moyo to load a heifer into the accused person’s vehicle,” he said.

Mr Shumba said in March the accused person reportedly arrived again at the farm again and instructed Collet Moyo to load a heifer into his vehicle. The value of the stolen heifers is US$1 000 and nothing was recovered. – @DubeMatutu