Tsholotsho councillor may sail through primaries uncontested

WARD Nine Councillor in Tsholotsho, Cde Esau Siwela, who is also the Rural District Council’s chairperson, may go into the Zanu-PF primaries uncontested if his candidature is validated by the party’s National Elections Directorate and the Politburo.

Cde Siwela, who is the sitting councillor for the ward, did not have anyone challenging him and is the only candidate who submitted his Curriculum Vitae on Sunday.

“I think it’s because maybe people are thinking who else can be better than myself because they feel perhaps I am delivering as per their expectations,” said Cde Siwela.

Tsholotsho district has 22 wards while the two constituencies, Tsholotsho North and Tsholotsho South have 27 wards after five wards from Umguza, wards 12, 14, 16, 17 and 18 became part of Tsholotsho South constituency following the delimitation exercise carried out by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in terms of Section 161(1) of the country’s constitution. Tsholotsho North whose sitting legislator is Cde Sibangumuzi Khumalo has 13 wards while Tsholotsho South whose National Assembly representative is Cde Musa Ncube, now has 14 wards. Cde Khumalo is being challenged by former senator Cde Believe Gaule while Cde Judas Nkomo wants to take over from Cde Ncube.

The delimitation also saw ward 12 councillor Cde Gift Nkomo falling under ward 22. Former ward 12 councillor, Cde Melusi Ndebele also submitted his papers in a bid to reclaim the ward and will contest against Cde Hloza Moyo and Cde Evelyn Moyo.