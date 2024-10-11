Tsholotsho District concludes week-long immunization and health services initiative

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

TSHOLOTSHO District is today wrapping up a week-long Extended Programme of Immunization (EPI) where children under the age of five years are receiving routine immunisation while young girls between the ages of 10-15 years are checked for cervical cancer.

The Sister in Charge of the programme, Sister Beater Ncube said they are also offering family planning services to women in the communities, particularly jadel implants.

“This is not a campaign perse but it’s a routine programme that we are carrying as a district which is bringing health facilities to the communities as some villagers can’t afford to come to the district hospital to access these services due to a number of challenges,” said Sr Ncube at Msigwana village under Chief Tategulu where her team was attending to villagers who came in numbers with their children while some were interested in family planning services.

Sr Ncube said they were also taking advantage of the programme to educate villagers on various health-related issues so that they’re informed.

“We started the programme a week ago and today it’s our last day, starting here at Mahole Primary School and moving towards the business centre,” said Sr Ncube