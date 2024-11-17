Tsholotsho juvenile (14) in court for attempted rape

Trish Mukwazo [email protected]

A 14 year old juvenile from Tsholotsho who allegedly broke into a woman’s home and attempted to rape her has been arraigned before the courts.

The juvenile appeared in court in the company of his father facing two counts.

Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Matthew Mutiro presided over the matter and adjourned the case to Tuesday for judgement.

Prosecuting, Mr Dominic Moyo said the incident occurred on September 20 this year at around 8 PM when the accused pushed the door open and gained entry into the complainant’s house.

Mr Moyo said the accused proceeded to the complainant’s bedroom and found her lying in bed naked, before also stripping naked.

“He got into the complainant’s blankets and started caressing her legs. The complainant woke up and noticed that the accused person was in her blankets and was naked.

“She suddenly stood up and screamed for help. She managed to get out of the house first and locked the accused person inside the house,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the complainant sought assistance from her neighbour.

Mr Moyo said the accused, however, managed to escape through the window and left his clothes in the complainant’s bedroom.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the juvenile’s arrest and his clothes were produced in court as evidence.