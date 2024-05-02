Tsholotsho man steals from grandfather

Online Reporter

A 24 year old man from Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North province, was arraigned before the Tsholotsho Magistrates’ Court for breaking into his grandfather’s shop and stealing goods worth over R600.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Zwelibanzi Sibanda was before the courts on allegations of unlawful entry.

“On the 28th of April 2024 at around 2000 hours Lymon Sibanda who is the accused person’s grandfather secured the windows and locked the doors of his grocery store for the night. It is alleged that the accused person then proceeded to the complainant’s shop where he forcefully opened the window to gain entry and took property valued at ZAR677,” read the statement.

The NPAZ said the matter came to light when the complainant proceeded to the shop the following day at 7AM.

“A report was made to the Police and investigations led to the arrest of the accused person. He was found in possession of some of the stolen property valued at ZAR154. The accused person was remanded in custody and he will appear again in court on the 6th of May 2024,” said the NPAZ.