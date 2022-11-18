Tsholotsho MP Ncube gives early X-mas presents to the San community

MP Ncube prepares to hand over a packet of rice to some of the San community villagers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE San community in Ward 10, Tsholotsho South constituency received an early Christmas presents last Saturday when their area House of Assembly representative Musa Ncube presented them with groceries and together with some diasporans from the district also donated 15 bags of cement that will go towards the construction of headman Sikente’s house.

A borehole will also be sunk for the community as the legislator lives true to the Second Republic’s commitment to uplift marginalized areas.

She pledged to mobilise more manpower so that they visit the area once every month to reconstruct some of the homes so that they can be some privacy, unlike the present scenario where some of the families are sharing a single hut.

“As leaders, we must always thrive to help those within our areas of jurisdiction so that they don’t feel out of place. This community (Ward 10) is very poor, they have no food as they didn’t get anything from their fields so I organized some well-wishers and managed to get a few items like rice and cooking oil. The diasporans also came on board and 15 bags of cement were bought for the construction of headman Sikente’s house, we will drill a borehole too,” said Ncube.

The San community has for many years been a literally neglected lot with many failing to benefit from Government programmes due to a lack of identity particulars and formal education.

Prior to the Second Republic’s interventions, they lived in their own world, far from the rest of the country.

Last year President Mnangagwa sent a group of ministers to meet the San people to hear their concerns and how they wanted them to be solved since then there has been a number of personalized programmes for the San community and just this week, their chief was formally recognized by the Government when President Mnangagwa officially appointing

Christopher Dube as a substantive Chief Goledema following his selection by the san community last year.

“We are pleased to inform you that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has with effect from 10 November 2022, appointed Christopher Dube as substantive Chief Goledema in terms of section 283 (a) (i) and b of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (29:17) in Tsholotsho District of Matabeleland North Province.

Kindly advise the incumbent, facilitate the payment of his allowance as well as arrange for his official installation,” read the statement by the acting Chief director for traditional leadership services in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Felix Chikovo.

In June this year, history was made when 20 youths, comprising 11 males and nine females from the San community in Tsholotsho district became the first graduates from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services at a passout parade at Ntabazinduna Prison Training School. It was after a resolution by the Cabinet that the country’s security services should set up a quota system for the San Community as part of their integration into the broader society.

Meanwhile, MP Ncube has castigated men for abusing minor children. Speaking at a graduation ceremony for 15 ECD learners at Rainbow Preschool on Thursday, Ncube said it was disturbing that innocent young girls were being brutalised by adult men within the society.

The nation was recently shocked when a nine-year-old Masekesa girl under Chief Gampu fell pregnant in a clear case of rape. The young girl has since delivered through the ceasarian section Ncube hailed the owner of the school Lesiman Humbe for providing a safe learning environment for the kids and urged parents who attended the graduation ceremony to be role models to their children.