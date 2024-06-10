Tsholotsho murder suspects arrested

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

POLICE have arrested two Tsholotsho murder suspects who were on the run after they fatally assaulting a drunk man who had allegedly indecently assaulted their sister by saying she had “abnormally big buttocks”.

Mqondisi Moyo (32) and Livious Ncube (44) of Gotshane line in Tsholotsho handed themselves over to the police on Friday after spending a month in hiding following the alleged murder.

Jerald Moyo who was 44 years old came across Lorraine Moyo (32) whom he allegedly indecently insulted saying she had “abnormally big buttocks”.

Irked by the remark, Lorraine went on to inform her cousins, Mqondisi Moyo (32) and Livious Ncube (44). The duo pounced on Jerald assaulting him with fists and a log. He later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault.

Confirming the development, Matebeland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda said the duo would appear in court charged with murder.

“I can confirm that police have arrested Mqondisi Moyo and Livious Ncube who were being charged with the murder of Jerald Moyo, which occurred on 8 May 2024,” he said.

“On 7 June 2024, the two accused persons handed themselves over to the police in the company of their legal representatives Lison Ncube of James Moyo Majwabu and Nyoni Law firm.

“They were subsequently detained at ZRP Tsholotsho and are expected to appear in court for initial remand,” said Insp. Banda.

Circumstances are that on 8 May around 1400hrs, the deceased went to Gotshane Business Centre to drink beer. He later left heading to his homestead where along the way he met Lorraine Moyo aged 31 years who was looking for her chicken, which she suspected had been stolen.

Insp Banda said the deceased who appeared drunk indecently insulted her by passing a remark that Lorraine’s buttocks were ‘abnormally’ big.

“This did not go down well with her as she proceeded to deceased’s homestead where she reported him to his brother in-law about the insult,” he said.

She then proceeded to her homestead where she told her two cousins. At around 6pm, the two teamed up and proceeded to deceased’s homestead where they attacked him with fists and a log.

The deceased sustained bruises on the lower part of the body but did not seek medical attention. He died the following day due to the injuries sustained in the assault. A report was made to the police who attended the scene but the two suspects had fled.

Insp Banda appealed to citizens to continue assisting law enforcement agencies to get rid of criminal elements within society who were causing strife.

“As police in Matabeleland North with the support of our valued citizens, we shall not let perpetrators of such heinous crimes go scot-free.

“We encourage members of the public to give us information as regards criminal activities taking place in their respective areas of residence,” he said.