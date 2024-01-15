Tsholotsho residents showcase talent in auditions for novel-based movie

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Tsholotsho residents demonstrated their acting prowess last week as they auditioned for roles in the upcoming novel-based film, “Imfihlo Yomndeni”. The auditions, facilitated by lead talent identifier Spikiri, uMzukulu kaGogo from “Madlela Comes Home”, took place at 2061 Mvundlana Suburbs and will continue until Saturday.

The talent identification initiative aims to reach a wider audience, with students from Mavela Secondary, Tsholotsho High School, and Nembe Secondary schools also being allowed to showcase their skills.

Penned by IsiNdebele author Pascar Ncube, the novel delves into the unraveling of family secrets with devastating consequences. The narrative follows a skeptical father questioning the paternity of his children, leading to a dramatic revelation that unleashes chaos.

Ncube expressed his excitement at the artistic talent displayed by the AmaZhwane, as Tsholotsho residents are known. He commended their zeal, power, strength, and courage during the auditions, foreseeing a bright future for the local talent.

The film’s shooting is set to commence soon, with plans for it to be availed on YouTube.

