Tsholotsho school bags Merit Award

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

IT’S coming to Ezhwane, officially known as Tsholotsho, a district in Matabeleland North province.

Its final destination is Tsholotsho High School, a learning institution with 696 learners and a staff complement of 38 teachers as well as 32 ancillary staff.

Headed by a shrewd administrator, Mr Sicelo Dube, Tsholotsho High School are the proud winners of the 2019 Secretary’s Merit Award from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that paralysed the entire globe since 2019, there has not been an award in Matabeleland North.

The award presentation ceremony was supposed to be held last Friday, with the school getting a smart classroom.

Standard smart classrooms are teacher-led learning spaces that usually include a computer, interactive whiteboard and projector.

Like a traditional class, teachers deliver front-of-class learning – but smart technologies provide students more opportunities to interact with the content, the teacher and each other. The award ceremony will be held on a date yet to be announced.

The prestigious and most coveted Secretary’s Merit Award is the highest honour conferred to schools that have delivered the highest standards of excellence in core and extra-curricular activities within a province.

Areas adjudicated include effectiveness and implementation of education policies and programmes, demonstration of quality learner exit profiles, effective collaboration with stakeholders, broad and balanced inclusive curriculum, implementation of non-formal education, adequate and well-maintained infrastructure, sustainable income generating projects as well as providing an optimal teaching and learning environment.

On income-generating projects, Tsholotsho High School has cut its expenditure by 80 percent due to a successful agricultural venture that it embarked on as part of its Intwasa/Pfumvudza Climate-proof farming programme.

The school which used to buy most if not all of its vegetables for learners’ meals has transformed its garden and started mass production for self-sustenance.

It has, under irrigation, produce such as cabbages, onions, tomatoes and maize, becoming a model school within Matabeleland North province and beyond.

Proceeds from sold produce have seen the school improve a number of its buildings as it is now able to save money which it previously used to purchase food whose prices are always skyrocketing.

Under the difficult Covid-19 climate, Tsholotsho High School managed to construct and finish a Form Two boys’ hostel for US$22 000.

What is amazing about the project is that the school did not levy parents for that project, all its financing was a result of the farming project. Besides the farming project, the school also has three state-of-the-art heavy industrial designs and technology machines whose objective is to start tailor-making its school uniforms.

The school has also managed to drill a borehole and buy a brand new Toyota Hilux single cab for US$40 000.

“As a school, we feel honoured that the work we are doing is being recognised. We have a bond with our parents including the School Development Committee (SDC) who have been hands-on in our development projects as a school. Our learners are also always kept abreast of anything we do because we believe in leaving no one behind. We just can’t wait for the official day that we will be awarded this prestigious prize, it is indeed an honour,” said Tsholotsho High School headmaster Dube. — @skhumoyo2000