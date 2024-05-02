Tsholotsho School of Nursing reserves 40 percent intake for locals

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

TSHOLOTSHO School of Nursing in Matabeleland North has said 40 percent of students set to enrol for nursing will be drawn from the district.

The district medical officer, Dr Mbonisi Nyathi said the rest of the vacancies will be filled by candidates from other districts in the province, citing limited vacancies.

“Tsholotsho has a recruitment capacity of 20 students and 30-40 percent of the students are supposed to be from Tsholotsho District. Other percentages are shared among other districts in the province since nursing schools are few in the country,” he said.

There are three nurse training schools in Matabeleland North province, namely Hwange, St Luke’s and Tsholotsho nursing schools.