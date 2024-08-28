Tsholotsho thespians bring family secrets to the big screen

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

TSHOLOTSHO, often nicknamed “Izhwane, Ilizwe Leziqholo” (the land of the stubborn ones), is about to showcase a new narrative as local performers prepare for the premiere of the novel-based film Imfihlo Yomndeni on Friday.

The film, authored by Pascar Ncube, will premiere at Estimeleni at Tsholotsho Business Centre. It challenges the long-held reputation of AmaZhwane as a community known for its rebellious spirit. Ncube aims to shift this perception by highlighting the immense artistic talent within the district.

It will take viewers on a gripping journey, unravelling family secrets with devastating consequences. The story follows a skeptical father who, plagued by doubts about the paternity of his children, unleashes chaos when he uncovers the truth.

Ncube said the film addresses the sensitive issue of male infertility within the Ndebele community, contrasting traditional approaches with modern practices.

“Imfihlo Yomndeni offers a glimpse into our cultural past, exploring how infertility was viewed and handled traditionally. Today, with DNA testing and other modern methods, these issues can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes like gender-based violence.”

Auditions for the film were held earlier this year in Tsholotsho, with lead talent scout Spikiri, known as uMzukulu kaGogo from Madlela Comes Home, at the helm. The casting process extended to local schools, including Mavela Secondary, Tsholotsho High and Nembe Secondary, allowing students to showcase their theatrical skills.

Ncube is excited by the local talent, saying: “I was thrilled by how the Zhwane people showcased their artistic abilities. The passion, strength and determination they displayed were truly inspiring. I believe the future is bright for this community.

“The casting process was inclusive, featuring local talent from Tsholotsho, with 95 percent of the cast hailing from the area. Stand-out performances include Melphine Ndlovu, a Dlamini High School student who portrays the character Secret and Best Siwela, who plays Nkulumo.”

Other notable actors include Fredrick Dube, Ishmael Moyo and Lerrian Moyo, who took on key supporting roles.

“We wanted to give the people of Tsholotsho a sense of ownership of this project,” Ncube said.

“The level of artistic talent in this community is remarkable and we ensured that students from schools like Mavela Secondary, Tsholotsho High and Nembe Secondary were all involved, either through acting roles or by contributing to the film-making process.”

With filming wrapped up in mid-April, Ncube and his team are now preparing for a wide release on YouTube, leveraging social media to build anticipation and reach a broader audience.

“We want this film to have maximum impact and exposure. The Zimbabwean film sector is evolving and projects like Imfihlo Yomndeni highlight the tremendous potential for local storytelling and talent development,” he added. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu