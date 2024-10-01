Tsholotsho thief’s luck runs out

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province was sentenced to over six years in jail for unlawful entry, escaping from custody and assault.

Bukhabo Sibanda (20) was facing a litany of charges which also included assault after stealing a blanket and amplifier from a home and evading custody.

This brazen young offender’s string of illegal acts finally caught up with him, bringing an end to his life on the run.

The National Prosecuting Authority in a statement on X, confirmed the arrest and sentencing of Sibanda by the Tsholotsho Magistrates court.

“On the 2nd of June 2024, the complainant, Sibongile Mguni went to attend a funeral, leaving her homestead in the care of her nine-year-old son. The following day, the complainant went back home and discovered that her 2 in 1 blanket and a black amplifier had been stolen.

The NPAZ said the Mguni tracked the spoor which led to the Sibanda’s place of residence, where she recovered her blanket and the amplifier hidden inside his bedroom.

“A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person escaped from lawful custody twice before he committed an assault offence which led to his re-arrest.”