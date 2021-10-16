Tsholotsho to host half a million rand housewarming party

Ndumiso Sibanda will host a house-warming party at his new home in Tsholotsho this December

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

HOUSEWARMING parties are generally informal, with the host presenting their new home to friends and relatives who then part with small gifts to help the new house owner furnish the home.

The host rarely spends much after parting with lots of money purchasing or constructing the house.

Ndumiso Sibanda, who hails from eMathetshaneni ko Gwelu village in Tsholotsho and runs Thrive Beverages, a juice making company in South Africa, has other ideas.

He is going to spend R500 000 on a two-day housewarming party in December that will see a host of musicians performing. The party, to be held on 24 and 25 December, will see all villagers invited without discrimination.

Day one of the party will see Mr Bones Ndlovu, Clement Magwaza,Tsheba Boys, Dubia Masters, Zinjaziyamluma, Amathonga Amahle,T hemba Boyoyo Mathe, Mlambos Express Band, Insimbi Zezhwane and Khaya Arts performing.

Day two will feature Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Amathonga Amahle, Mzoe 7,Allen Ndoda, Dubia Masters, Amachwane Amahle and other musicians.

“I have been busy constructing my home this year and I am just putting the final touches to it. I thought of giving back to our artistes by inviting them to celebrate with me and my community as I open my homestead. The artistes have been struggling since the outbreak of Covid-19.There will be around 20 of them to entertain crowds, who will attend the party,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda said he is pulling all stops to make the two-day event a major success.

“Entry will be free, so I expect a good number of people. I have already paid for the catering team, PA system, stage, tents and TV screens to be used for the event. It is going to be a huge celebration. All the artistes have already been paid,” he said.

The businessman said the bands have been handsomely paid between 10 000 to 17 000 rand, depending on the agreement he reached with them.

His striking homestead is already talk of village even before it is completed and when complete, it promises to be a sight to behold.

“This homestead was originally built by my parents, but I did not want to abandon it to build a new one. I then decided to destroy the old structures and build new ones and also extended it. I have already sunk a well, so we have running water. I have a solar system for power,” he said.

He said plans are underway to set up another manufacturing unit of the company in the near future in Zimbabwe so as to play a part in the Government call for diasporans to invest home. — @themkhust