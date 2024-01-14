Tsholotsho villagers audition for novel-based movie

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

TSHOLOTSHO thespians stood up to be counted when it mattered most last week, auditioning for the upcoming novel-based film, “Imfihlo Yomndeni.”

The auditions were held at 2061 Mvundlana Surbubs and will continue till Saturday.

Spikiri, uMzukulu kaGogo from Madlela Comes Home was the lead-head talent identifier.

The talent-identification exercise will be taken far and wide as pupils from Mavela Secondary, Tsholotsho High School and Nembe Secondary schools will also get a chance to showcase their skills.

Written by IsiNdebele author Pascar Ncube, the novel takes the reader on a journey unraveling family secrets with devastating effects. The story sees a skeptical father questioning the paternity of his children and unleashing hell on earth when he unearthes the truth.

Ncube was impressed by the level of artistic talent exhibited by Amazwane, as Tsholotsho-based people are known.

“I was so much excited about how Zhwane people showcased their artistic talents. It was like the real drama had already started. Everyone showed the zeal, power, strength and courage for doing the best in future. I believe the future is very bright. Every person wanted to be the best version of themselves to get the role. That was lovely to see,” he said.

The shooting of the film will commence soon and will be available on YouTube. – @MbuleloMpofu