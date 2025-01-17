  • Today Wed, 23 Apr 2025

Tsholotsho woman caged 4-years for theft

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]
A 33-YEAR-OLD woman from Mapane Line, Tsholotsho has been slapped with a four-year prison sentence after stealing money from her relative.
In October 2024, Kitumetsi Moyo travelled to South Africa, leaving behind a locked trunk containing US$8 000.
Natasha Ngwenya, a family member took advantage of the situation and stole the money.
In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “The accused was convicted and sentenced to 4 years Imprisonment.”

