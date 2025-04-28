Tsholotsho woman killed by buffalo

Mkhululi Ncube

A 55-YEAR-OLD woman from Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North Province was killed by a buffalo last Tuesday while on her way to her field, as cases of human-wildlife conflict continue to affect rural communities.

The woman, Mrs Gladys Nkomo (née Ndebele), of Mpanidziba Village in Ward 2 was attacked around 5 PM when she encountered the animal hidden in a thicket.

Local ward councillor Sehlule Mathema, confirmed the tragic incident.

“The buffalo attacked her and left her with a swollen neck. Villagers found one of her tennis shoes stuck in a tree, while her unconscious body was discovered some distance away from the scene,” said Cllr Mathema.

“Initially, family members thought she had been attacked by goblins and tried traditional remedies, but sadly, she passed away at home around 7PM”

Cllr Mathema said this was the first fatal wildlife attack in the area in a long time, raising concerns among villagers.

Mrs Nkomo is set to be buried tomorrow, as the family was still awaiting the arrival of her husband, who is based in South Africa.

Tsholotsho Rural District Council chief Executive officer, Mr Nkululeko Sibanda, said the buffalo was tracked and killed on Friday following the incident.

He urged villagers to immediately report any sightings of wild animals to authorities to prevent further tragedies.

“It is an unfortunate incident and as a council, we are covering all funeral expenses. We urge our communities never to provoke or attempt to chase away wild animals,” said Mr Sibanda.

“Our parks teams are reporting an increasing number of animals moving from national parks into human settlements.”