Tsholotsho woman stabs boyfriend over cellphone

A 28-year-old Tsholotsho woman has been sentenced to 24 months in prison with six months suspended after stabbing her boyfriend in a dispute over a cell phone.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the accused was brought before the Tsholotsho Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act in that she physically abused her boyfriend.

The prosecution authority said on the 21 of May 2024 at around 9PM the accused person and the complainant were at home when an altercation arose between the two.

The argument arose when the accused person asked for the complainant’s mobile phone which she intended to use for light.

The complainant handed over the phone on condition that the accused person does not change the music that was playing on the phone, which did not go down well as the accused person changed the music and the complainant took the phone from her.

“This did not go well with the accused person who stabbed the complainant on the head using a kitchen knife. The complainant sustained a cut on the head and the ear.

“The accused person was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended for five years. She will serve 18 months effectively,” reads the statement.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.

