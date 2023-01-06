Tsholotsho’s DJ Mapresa to launch reality show

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-talented artist and trendsetter Promise Sibanda popularly known as DJ Mapresa will be launching a new reality show called Road to Mapresa July and a new body spray.

The comedian, MC and musician says he is also targeting to have a show airing on some of the recently opened TV stations as he believes he has a lot of content that can woo viewers.

Last year, the South Africa-based artiste launched a comedy-drama titled Inzipho zikaSathane.

“This year, I’m working on a reality show called Road to Mapresa July. I’ll also be launching a drama called Tsholotsho Four and a body spray called Presotiser. The gangster drama will educate people and portray the life of Zimbabweans in South Africa. The drama will be called Tsholotsho Four because it features four people from Tsholotsho,” he said.

DJ Mapresa said Road to Mapresa July will see him releasing 10 episodes from January up to July of interviews he conducted with people and companies who have bought his products in the past.

He said the interviews will educate artists and audiences about coming up with successful art products.

“I’ll feature businessmen and people behind companies that bought my projects for higher amounts. People like MV Magogoni, Mamba, Mangako Academy and Team Europe will be the main participants. These interviews will help explain why artistes, despite their popularity, are sometimes not successful.” he said.

The artiste said he has gained a lot of experience in the showbiz industry during his stint in South Africa that he feels he can share back home. The recently launched TV stations, the artiste feels have not cast their nets wider to attract content from Zimbabweans based outside the country.

In 2020, DJ Mapresa who has been featured by various artists in their works produced a drama titled Umalaysitsha weTsholothso. From time to time he released skits on his social networks. – @themkhust