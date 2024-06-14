Tshwala Bam remix shatters records, pioneers Amapiano’s global dominance

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Hailing from South Africa, the electrifying remix of Tshwala Bam featuring Burna Boy has transcended borders, rewriting history and firmly establishing Amapiano as a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

In a groundbreaking move, Tshwala Bam has stormed into the UK Singles Charts, securing the 96th position and etching its name as the first pure Amapiano track to achieve such a milestone. This remarkable achievement not only highlights the genre’s universal appeal but also showcases the exceptional talent of the artistes involved.

The remix of Tshwala Bam has amassed an impressive array of accolades, including holding the top spot on Spotify in Nigeria for over two weeks, with an average of over 500 000 daily streams, marking a 57% increase from the previous week.

This week, the track has made its mark on 21 Spotify viral charts, with notable positions in Nigeria (No. 1), Norway (No. 26), the United Kingdom (No. 30), France (No. 35), Sweden (No. 38), Denmark (No. 40), Canada (No. 49), and the UAE (No. 31).

Additionally, it clinched the number one spot on the TurnTable Charts, marking the first entry by South African lead artistes on the Nigerian singles chart.

The release of “Tshwala Bam” and its remix has shattered multiple records, including the Biggest Ever Amapiano Debut on the Nigerian Spotify Chart and the Biggest Streaming Peak on Nigerian Spotify in 2024, achieving 255K daily streams, surpassing the previous record set by “Twe Twe Remix” featuring Davido, which garnered 209K streams.

Reflecting on this monumental achievement, TitoM remarked, “To surpass the song’s current success, we needed a collaborator with global appeal, someone who could both maintain the original essence of the song while elevating it musically. Burna Boy was the perfect fit.”

Yuppe added, “Collaborating with Burna Boy was both nerve-wracking and surreal. Yet, his accommodating nature ensured that we felt at ease throughout the process.”

As “Tshwala Bam” and its remix continue to set new standards and captivate audiences worldwide, the future of Amapiano shines brighter than ever before. – @mthabisi_mthire