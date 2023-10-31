TTI loses clamping case in court against Bulawayo man

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

A BULAWAYO man has won a court case against Tendy Three Investments (TTI) parking solutions, which had illegally clamped his vehicle.

On 14 July Mr Farai Mushuriwa’s vehicle was clamped by TTI workers along Fort Street and 12 Avenue alongside a construction site where there were no convectional signs prohibiting parking.

There was only faint spray-painted graffiti on some zinc sheets that appeared to read, “Construction, no parking.

He was forced to pay a fine of US$25 after marshals threatened to tow his car to the city council pound-lot.

Mr Mushuriwa would have incurred extra costs for towing and daily storage.

This did not sit well with Mr Mushuriwa, who took the matter to the Small Claims Court.

The case was heard on 11 October and the court ordered TTI to refund him the money he paid as a fine.

“The applicant assumed danger by parking at an undesignated area at a construction site.

“Counsel for the respondent did not cite any bylaws empowering the respondent to clamp any vehicles which are unlawfully parked at a construction site. The sign was erected by the construction company for the purpose of excluding liability in the event that property belonging to third parties is damaged and the sign doesn’t empower the respondent to clamp the applicant’s vehicle. It doesn’t resemble any of the regulated signs, it’s not a standard city council sign,” read the court ruling.

“The application has merit and is granted. The respondent is ordered to pay the plaintiff in the sum of $25.”

Mr Mushuriwa went to the TTI offices to get his money and their lawyer, a Mr Ngwenya, allegedly turned him away.

He was eventually forced to engage the messenger of the court to enforce the ruling.

Mr Mushuriwa had to pay US$150 for the messenger to attach property at TTI offices.

According to a writ seen by the Chronicle, the messenger will attach two desks, three silver chairs and computers with an approximate value of US$250 on 2 November 2023, if TTI will not have settled the refund and the money Mr Mushuriwa paid to the messenger of court.

The property will be auctioned on 17 November.

The removal date is on the 2nd of November and the sale date is on the 17th of November.