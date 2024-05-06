TTI meets with Bulawayo City Council over motoring public’s concerns

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

TENDY Three Investments (TTI) with Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has responded to the concerns of members of the public towards their complaints.

The two parties had constructive discussions and agreed on a range of measures to ensure that parking management and enforcement of the Parking by laws continues to be streamlined in the City of Bulawayo.

In a statement, TTI managing director Lizwe Mabuza said they want to reduce turnaround time in handling cases of clamped vehicles driven by the elderly, disabled and people in ill health.

“Clearer visibility of the Call Centre phone numbers (086 88 006 707) on all tickets issued by TTI for members of the public to contact when clamped or when you have a complaint. The number will be printed on the face of the Ticket where it’s visible to members of the public.

“Expediting the response time for all appeals made, particularly where elderly, sick or disabled people are involved.

“The City of Bulawayo with Tendy Three Investments Pvt Ltd will jointly conduct a survey of medical facilities including hospitals and pharmacies in the City with a view of allocating additional emergency parking bays and roll this out as soon as possible”.

He added that his company will conduct refresher courses and further training for its employees to reinforce and instill good customer care and inculcate the spirit of Ubuntu.

“The City of Bulawayo will review its own internal processes on the acquisition of carriageway exemption discs for Senior Citizens. They are further reminded to ensure they have all the documents required for exemption;

“The City of Bulawayo and TTI Pvt Ltd will embark on an educational campaign to ensure that the public is better informed about the do’s and don’ts in terms of the City of Bulawayo (Clamping and Tow Away By Laws, SI 220 of 2023),” reads the statement.

@Lo7246Lovelyn