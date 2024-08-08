TTI remits over US$1,5 million to BCC in five months

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City’s traffic management company, Tendy Three Investments (TTI) has remitted over US$1,5 million to the local authority in parking, towing, clamping, storage and special packages fees from January to May this year.

According to the latest council minutes, TTI managed to remit US$814 458, a total of 432 555 rand, ZiG751 393 and 8 678 pula in parking fees during the period under review.

The minutes noted that in clamping fees, US$435 637 was remitted during the period, 236 295 rand as well as ZiG 343 103 and 2 434 pula respectively while US$7 058 in towing fees was handed over to council alongside 1 782 rand and ZiG4 080.

In storage fees, the local authority received US$6 035; 2 317 rand; ZiG6 692 and 1 722 pula, according to the minutes while in special packages that TTI offers, council received US$91 079; 30 380 rand; ZiG192 648 and 63 pula.

Money raised from buses so a total of US$21 167; 61 805 rand and ZiG30 was remitted to the Bulawayo City Council.

Council reported that a total of 168 bays were added to the project during the month of June 2024 and this brought the total number of bays in the project area to 5 954 out of a planned 7 200 tolling bays minimum.

“To date, from the 5 954 bays prepared 522 were disabled, taxi, reserved and cycle bays. There was a total of 5432 bays available for tolling in the project,” read council minutes.

In November last year Government approved the city’s clamping and tow away by laws which gave TTI the power to clamp and tow away vehicles. The by-laws also require all public service vehicles (PSV) to have litter bins. The approval was made through Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023.