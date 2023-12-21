TTI to donate Christmas hampers to vulnerable families in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

THE Bulawayo City traffic management company Tendy Three Investments (TTI) will tomorrow bring Christmas cheer to 1 000 vulnerable families in the City when it donates 100 hampers at 10 locations.

The donations are part of the company’s corporate social responsibility duties which it has constantly and consistently done since winning the traffic management tender in 2020 under a build, operate and transfer (BOT) arrangement with BCC.

“We will be giving away 100 hampers at each of the 10 points that have been identified by BCC, this is our little way of saying thank you to the community that we serve but crucially, looking at the less privileged members of the same society we serve,” said the company’s general manager, Mr Bongani Nyathi.

He said identified handover points were housing offices in Mzilikazi, Mpopoma, Entumbane/Emakhandeni, Lobengula, Luveve, Tshabalala, Nkulumane, Magwegwe, Pumula and the Jairos Jiri offices at the City Hall for the Eastern area.

City Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu is expected to be the guest of honour.

Last year, TTI donated hampers to 500 families worth US$12 000 during the Christmas period.