TTI to fine motorists who do not display valid licence disks

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’s traffic management company Tendy Three Investments (TTI) has been empowered to issue tickets to any motorist that drives or parks a vehicle that is not displaying a valid licence disc within the jurisdiction of the municipality area after Government approved the City of Bulawayo’s clamping and tow away by-laws, 2023.

Previously this was the duty of the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) or the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The offence attracts a fine of US$25 for a light motor vehicle.

According to Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023, Public Service Vehicles (PSV) without litter bins inside will also be fined as well as motorists who drive through a centre parking without stopping.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, in terms of section 229 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15], has approved the following by-laws,” reads a section of the Statutory Instrument.

Section 1 (12) of the by-laws states that it is a level two offence to park or drive a motor vehicle or motorcycle which does not display a valid licence disc as well as parking any motor vehicle, motorcycle or vehicle in front of any garage, place or drive-way causing an obstruction.

“We are now working in conjunction with the licensing department as per the new bylaws,” said TTI executive chairman Mr Lizwe Mabuza.

