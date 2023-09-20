TTI US$4 daily parking packages now operational

Business Writer

BULAWAYO’S parking management company, Tendy Three Investments (TTI) general manager Mr Bongani Nyathi said the pre-paid US$4 daily parking packages are now available and operational for motorists.

The pre-paid package allows motorists to park anywhere within the central business district without any extra costs.

Mr Nyathi said the package is secure as it is linked to the vehicle registration number.

TTI was forced to reduce its daily parking fees by 50 percent from US$8 per day to US$4 in response to concerns raised by motorists in the city.

“The US$4 packages are now up and running. Motorists can buy their package and park anywhere the whole day in town.

“After buying the package the marshal will punch in your registration number so the package is now linked to the registration of the vehicle,” said Mr Nyathi.

He added, “Wherever you park if the marshal wants to log in your vehicle, it will pop up on the garget to indicate that it’s a pre-paid vehicle so no money can be collected.

“It expires at the end of the day and the cycle continues the next day when we buy another package.”

TTI runs the city’s parking management, having been awarded the tender in 2020 under a build, operate, and transfer (BOT) arrangement with Bulawayo City Council (BCC) getting 30 percent from every dollar generated.