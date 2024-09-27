Tuku family circus continues as Selmor, Sandra spill the beans

The Tuku family circus continued unabated yesterday, with Selmor and her elder sister Sandra taking centre stage in throwing brickbats at their stepmother Daisy in a no-holds-barred podcast interview with DJ Ollah 7.

Days after Selmor failed to perform at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, at the festival to commemorate Oliver Mtukudzi, the nation was divided over what transpired at the event.

She broke down at the grand stage, sparking mixed feelings, but it was up to her to tell the story, why she did that.

The “Hangasa” singer, expressed her disappointment at how the arts hub has been run down after Tuku’s death.

In fact, Selmor, who was added to the final line-up for the OMIFA 2024 after a public outcry, she revealed she could not contain her emotions after fans embraced her.

“It was my first time performing at Pakare Paye stage after the death of my father,” she said. “I became emotional when we arrived only to see my father’s office locked.

“When I appeared on stage, I was touched by the people who showed me love,”

She also dismissed claims that her playlist was targeted at her stepmother, Daisy.

“During my show, I always start with the song “Changu Chiiko,” then “Seiko’ with a low tempo.

“We then shift gears as we proceed as has become the norm at our shows. People who frequent our shows know our playlist better and that playlist was not targeted at anyone,.

Selmor also expressed shock at the OMIFA 2024 organising team led by her half sister Samantha for their planning boobs.

“I was pained when I realised that I had been omitted from the initial line-up for the festival. I only got an invitation via e-mail on short notice.

“To my surprise, the organising team started planning this event in June.”

The 41-year-old, who has been in the game for close to two decades, said she was willing to participate at family events.

“It’s quite unfortunate that they keep on excluding me from family events.

“I was also shocked when the festival organisers claimed they had omitted me from the line-up because they had a small budget.

“To my surprise, I have never asked for payment to perform at family events. I was also shocked when the organisers told me that they had a tight budget for the show.”

Selmor, who shared screenshots and chats she had with Tuku, said her father had high hopes for the family. He wanted us to collaborate on a song before he died. He was a different man who loved his daughter.

“His situation was difficult because of mama (Daisy) who didn’t want us to be close to him.”

She begged the public to disassociate her husband Tendai Manatsa, from the family drama. “Tendai should not be included in this issue. He is only a son-in-law who should not be dragged into this matter.”

She also honoured her late brother, Sam, as a level-headed man.

“He was a different person altogether. He knew his bloodline. At one point, he bought an expensive watch for her sister Selby after an international tour,” she reminisced.

Her elder sister, Sandra, sensationally claimed that Daisy was the stumbling block in uniting Tuku’s family.

“Before our father died, he sat down with all his daughters, including Samantha, and advised us to unite.

“He advised us to plan family events together. To my shock, she appears to have forgotten all that our dad has taught us.

“I was shocked that there was a family event which was held in Madziva before the festival where mama (Daisy), Samantha and Faith attended.

“The exclusion is not only about Selmor, but all of Tuku’s daughters and family members,” she said.

Sandra, who is set to return to her United Kingdom base soon, said she was willing to unite her family.

“I am open for dialogue and anything that can unite you as a family. Family events should also be in harmony and unity. We are open for a mediator to come and unite this family.”

“When I was going to college while staying with mama (Daisy) in Norton, I was always in arrears.

“It was a private college where I was learning with kids from rich backgrounds.

“Things normalised after dad contacted the principal to inform him about everything which was needed in school,” she recalled.

Sandra went on to say, “I stayed with dad for a long time while she was with my stepmother after I finished school. I can’t lie, it was difficult and hard situation. A lot would happen,” she said.

“I would always see that there was favouritism on children. I remember this incident in Glenwood, Kwekwe, I was 16, dad and new wife were building a house in Norton, the green house.”

“I was not informed about the house, even though other children knew. After the house was done, dad came to bid us farewell. I didn’t know the date they were moving out.”

Sandra confirmed that a few days later, people said that they met my father in town.

“I went home and it was a sorrowful state. I was hurt. The house was empty and I didn’t know where they went,” she said.

As the circus continues with Selmor, Sandra and Daisy the main actors, only time will tell, how it will end.