Turnall focuses on resuscitating fibre cement pipe business

Senior Business Writer

LISTED roofing and building products manufacturer Turnall Holdings said despite challenges experienced in the third quarter of 2023, it remains focused on its strategies of re-capitalising the factories, enhancement of production efficiencies and ensuring an improved product.

In a statement accompanying third quarter results ended 30 September, Turnall’s board chairman Mr Grenville Hampshire, said considerable effort has been focused on resuscitating the fibre cement pipe business.

He said the unit is expected to have an impact in early 2024.

The acquisition of a new sheeting plant for Harare is now at an advanced stage and it is expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of 2024.

“This will significantly reduce the cost of transporting products from Bulawayo but more importantly will lead to increased sales volumes and an uplift in profitability,” said the board chairman.

He added that progress has been made towards the acquisition of a glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) pipe plant which will assist in widening the group’s product offering and in capturing business in the very significant regional export market.

The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

Steps have also been taken to increase output and sales of roofing tiles and the acquisition of machine spares and new templates in early 2024 will further support progress in growing the business segment.

Sales volumes for the quarter under review declined from 9,132 tonnes to 8,526 tonnes, which was a seven percent drop compared to the same period last year.

Business performance was negatively affected by product outages of roofing sheets owing to delays in the supply of the key raw material, fibre, due mainly to the impact of the war in Ukraine.

However, alternative sources of fibre have since been secured from Brazil to complement the existing fibre supplies and business operations are expected to normalise in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mr Hampshire noted that apart from fibre supply challenges, trading activity was also negatively affected by the liquidity crunch, low disposable incomes and price distortions prevailing in the economy. However, the business maintained favourable liquidity and gearing ratios through the application of robust working capital strategies.

He noted that trading in a multi-currency environment enabled the firm to meet most of its foreign currency working capital requirements.

In the period under review, the firm made significant strides towards the payment for a new state-of-the-art fibre cement sheeting plant and a Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Plant.

These new plants were funded using proceeds from a successful Rights issue.