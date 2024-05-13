Turning back time: Makokoba senior’s birthday celebrates a cultural era

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

A RUSTY, rickety bicycle, a television from a bygone era, sealed bottles of a long-forgotten soda drink and faded newspaper clippings adorned the walls — these weren’t just forgotten items but a curated collection for Joyce Chanza’s 58th birthday celebration.

Held recently in Makokoba suburb with friends and peers, the theme was a celebration of the past. Channelling true Makokoba spirit, the group of senior citizens transformed a corner near the iconic Kusile Flats into a nostalgic haven. It was a lively display of the lifestyle that cemented Makokoba’s place as the city’s cultural hub.

While some might have dismissed the displayed items as mere trash destined for Bulawayo’s Ngozi Mine dumpsite, Chanza had a different vision. Her birthday wasn’t just about turning 58, it was a heartfelt homage to her Makokoba youth and a celebration of the suburb’s rich history.

“Everything you see here, I have used or owned one time or the other in my life, having been born here in Makokoba. We used to watch that type of TV growing up, our parents played those old records using gramophones and bicycles were the main mode of transport for people working at the factories.

“The Chronicle posters remind us that it was one of the most reliable sources of news and we used to drink Tarino soft drinks, which were very tasty,” Chanza explained to the Chronicle.

These senior citizens aren’t your average party-goers. For their birthdays, friends come together and the guest of honour gets to choose a unique theme. Popular options among these “Golden Oldies” include the “Wenela” theme, where attendees dress in mining gear — safety helmets, overalls and gumboots.

For Chanza’s special day, the vintage theme extended beyond decorations. Classic music by the late South African legends Joe Mafela and Miriam Makeba, along with the iconic Bulawayo artiste Lovemore Majaivana, filled the air, completing the nostalgic journey.

“We grew up in a time when protest music against colonial rule was the in-thing, although it could get us into trouble with the police, but it was still played in almost every household. As you can see, we are dressed to the nines because fashion was part of the Makokoba culture.

“Whether one was old or young, dressing elegantly was part of the culture here in Makokoba, especially on weekends when we would mix and mingle, sharing good food and playing good music,” said 79-year-old Stanley Phiri.

Good food and good music — a timeless recipe for celebration, and Chanza’s birthday proved it. This group of senior citizens, proving age is just a number, threw a vintage-themed party that pulsed with life.

A young lady, Siphokazi Ndlovu, who was passing by when Chanza and her friends were getting down to good music, said she was pleasantly surprised to see the Golden Oldies elegantly swaying their hips and tapping their feet to the rhythm of good music.