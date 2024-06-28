Turning trash into treasure, inspiring next generation

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

Recently, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bulawayo, in conjunction with George Mgona Art for Conservation (GMAC) Trust, Qhawekazi Beading, and Wezesha Industries, converged at the Alliance Française de Bulawayo to host the “Clean City Upcycle” initiative.

This event aimed to promote a culture of sustainable use of trash, with JCI emphasising that the programme is all about environmental awareness.

One of the highlights was the eco-broom made from Chibuku bottles. Wezesha Industries, a company focused on recycling, presented the all-weather eco-broom made from recyclable plastic from Super bottles.

Thubelihle Jeta, its representative applauded the young minds for embracing healthy habits of taking care of their environment.

“As per our mantra at Wezesha, ‘Trash is our gold’, we make sure to reuse and recycle the materials at our disposal. It’s good to see our young ones showing interest in sustainable ways of using trash. We need to nurture such a culture from a tender age. It’s a good habit to have,” Jeta said.

At the event, Queen Elizabeth Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Primary School and Mustard Seed Children’s Home pupils were taught on sustainable ways of taking care of environment through art.

“If we have an army of young people actively involved in environmental issues, then the world will be a better place,” Khumalo said.

The pupils were also taken through a tour of the art pieces from Carmel, St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, and Townsend High School before being taught how to make a key holder from beads by Bongiwe Nsiwa Ndlovu of Qhawekazi Beading.

GMAC Trust were represented by Trevor Mhlanga who gave a speech on the importance of disposing of trash the right way.

The stakeholders involved in the initiative, through their creative repurposing of waste, are inspiring the local community to shift their mindsets and see trash as a resource, not just a problem. They are spearheading a movement that not only showcases their artistic talents, but also addresses the pressing issue of waste management in the community. – @MbuleloMpofu