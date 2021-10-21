Tuskers declare Logan Cup intent

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TUSKERS general manager Nicholas Singo has declared that they will be chasing the elusive Logan Cup when they begin this year’s cricket campaign against Rocks at Takashinga Sports Club in the Harare suburb of Highfield this morning.

The Logan Cup is the country’s premier first-class cricket competition.

Last season Tuskers found the going tough in the competition and finished second from bottom without a win.

Out of the four matches they played, Tuskers drew two and lost the same number to finish with 10 points and only ended above Mountaineers, who were at the basement with five points.

Fortunes, however, changed for Tuskers in the shorter version, as they finished third in the Pro50 Championship before going on to beat Eagles to lift the domestic Twenty20 competition.

“We started preparing over a month ago by playing our own internal matches. Fortunately, we got a request from the Botswana Cricket Association (to play a few games with them) and that helped us a lot in terms of our preparations,” said Singo.

“In the past two seasons, we have won the Pro50 and T20 competitions and the only thing that has eluded us is the Logan Cup, but we are going for it this time around. The boys are ready to deliver.

“The other positive thing is that we have all our national team players available for selection. In the past, we have had a situation whereby these players were on international duty when this competition was on, but this time around, we have everyone ready to play.”

Singo said the unavailability of national team players in the past left them with no choice, but to use their fringe squad players, but things are different this year since they’ll be at full strength.

Among the players Tuskers havemissd in the past for the Logan Cup are Graig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Brian Chari, Sean Williams and Ainsley Ndlovu.

However, Williams will miss the side’s first two encounters, as he is still recovering from injury.

No fans will be allowed throughout the tournament in line with set sports protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Logan Cup began last week, with defending champions Southern Rocks crushing to an innings and 56 runs defeat to Alliance Health Eagles.

Mountaineers suffered a 67-run loss to Rhinos. — @innocentskizoe