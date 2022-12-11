Tuskers in control on Logan Cup day one against Rhinos

Sports Reporter

TUSKERS took control of the opening day of their second match of the 2022/23 Logan Cup first class cricket competition against Rhinos going into stumps on Saturday on 93-0, trailing by 121 runs at Old Hararians.

After being asked to field first, Tuskers bowled out their opponents for 214 runs and ended the day on a high, on 93 runs for no loss of any wickets as they aim to defend their title.

Contrary to the first match where spinners were crucial, it was seamer Sheunopa Musekwa who took the most wickets for the Bulawayo side on the opening day. Musekwa finished with figures of 3/28 in 9. 2 overs while fellow fast bowler, Charlton Tshuma finished with 2/34 in nine overs.

The heroes of the first match, Sean Williams and Ainsley Ndlovu took two and one wicket respectively while Jordan Morris had one scalp to his name. The other wicket that fell for Rhinos was a run out.

Welshman Kiran Carlson top scored for Rhinos with 77 runs on the board while the second leading run getter was Brandon Mavuta with 34 runs. Christophe Masike remained undefeated on 30 runs as Rhinos were bundled out for 214 runs.

At stumps, Tuskers’ opening pair was going strong with Nkosana Mpofu on 44 runs while Tanunurwa Makoni was on 37 runs guiding their team to the perfect start.

Play resumes today for day two at 1000hrs while on the other side log leaders Eagles go up against Mega Market Mountaineers at Mutare Sports Club.

