Tuskers in promising start

BRIAN Chari proved he still has what it takes at the highest level as he came close to scoring his sixth First Class century for Tuskers in their 2023/24 Logan Cup encounter against Eagles at Takashinga Cricket Club.

The 31-year-old Chari finished on a patiently played 88 runs off 159 balls before he retired hurt, on the first day of their opening match of the country’s First Class cricket competition.

He returned to the pavilion with just nine overs left of play on the day, leaving the Tuskers faithfuls hoping that he will be able to return to the field.

Last season Chari only played one game for Tuskers and has announced his return in style, helping his team to take control of the first day of proceedings. Day one proved fruitful for the Njabulo “Paps” Ncube coached Tuskers team who won the toss and elected to bat first.

At stumps on day one, Tuskers were on 257/2 (90 overs).

It was, however, not so good an ending for Tuskers’ opening duo of Nkosana Mpofu and Tanunurwa Makoni, who both batted well but fell agonisingly short of their half centuries.

The duo notched up a 65-run first wicket partnership before Makoni fell six runs short of his seventh First Class half century on 44 runs off 71 deliveries.

The experienced Mpofu was bowled three runs short of his 10th First Class half century, falling on 47 runs after facing 137 deliveries. Just like all the other batters, 20-year-old Awad Naqvi managed to grind with the bat as well.

Naqvi finished on an unbeaten 46 runs from 150 deliveries as Tuskers took control of the game. At stumps, Naqvi was with Milton Shumba in the middle as Chari had returned to the pavilion. Shumba ended the day on 20 runs from 29 balls.

As Eagles bowlers were made to toil for wickets, Faraza Akram and Alex Russell got the two breakthroughs for the capital based team. Akram got the big wicket of Mpofu and went on to end the day on figures of 1/32 in 14 overs while Russell got the wicket of Makoni. Russell ended the day with figures of 1/65 in 16 overs.

The match between Tuskers and Eagles was not the only one that started yesterday.

Mega Market Mountaineers are up against Southern Rocks and the former, managed to put a good score on day one, as they were bowled out for 400 runs with just over one over left of play in the day courtesy of two half centuries from Donald Tiripano, and the skipper Wellington Masakadza.

Stumps was called soon after the last wicket fell. The match is taking place at Mutare Sports Club.

Tiripano was caught and bowled by Roy Kaia on 77 runs from 142 balls while Masakadza was bowled 12 runs short of his maiden First Class ton, falling on 88 runs off 75 balls. Shingi Masakadza was run out on 47 runs which came off as many deliveries.

It was the spinners who did the most damage for Southern Rocks with the ball led by England international, Dom Bess who took a fifer to finish with figures of 5/99 in 28,5 overs while Priviledge Chesa took two scalps for 77 runs in 14 overs. Kaia had one wicket for 34 runs in his 10 overs.

The two exhilarating matches continue for the second day today and start at 10am. –@brandon_malvin