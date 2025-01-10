Tuskers Logan Cup match abandoned

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AFTER two days without play, the Logan Cup match between Tuskers and Southern Rocks at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare was eventually called off yesterday, ending as a draw.

Rain disruptions and wet outfield delays on day three and four saw only two days of cricket being played in the match where the Bulawayo side, Tuskers, were batting first. The match was abandoned before lunch yesterday with the outfield at the Highfield located stadium deemed unfit to play.

Yesterday’s outcome meant that Tuskers have now drawn two of their last two games having also shared the spoils against Mega Market Mountaineers in Mutare early last month.

With the game already poised for a share of the spoils, Tuskers were meant to resume the final day on 557/5 having won the toss and elected to bat first.

It then turned out to be a frustrating end to the match for the two set batters, Tanunurwa Makoni and Luke Jongwe who were both closing in on individual milestones in First-Class cricket.

Makoni had compiled his highest First-Class score of 185 not out as Tuskers looked in firm control of the match on day two on Tuesday. He was closing in on what would have been a brilliantly batted double ton while Jongwe was nearing his third First Class century.

It was Makoni’s third ton in the Logan Cup. Jongwe was on 94 runs.

With only two days of play manageable, Tuskers began day two at 192 without loss, Nkosana Mpofu having already reached his century with 106 runs.

Mpofu was soon out for 120, the opening partnership being worth 245 runs — he faced 224 balls and hit a six and 15 fours.

Makoni had to retire hurt for a while but returned later.

In the meantime, Brian Chari scored 77 off 112 balls while Brian Mudzinganyama contributed 46 off 69.

Chari was out at 419 for five, and the rest of the day consisted of a 138-run stand, unbroken, for the sixth wicket, between Luke Jongwe and Makoni.

Jongwe finished the day with 94 not out, and with both batters approaching milestones the Tuskers innings was likely to continue a bit further yesterday had it not been for the wet outfield.

Keith Jaure was the best of the Rocks bowlers, taking two wickets for 78 runs off 23 overs.

In another match, Definate Mawadzi ton and a Tendai Chatara five-for inspired Mega Market Mountaineers to a huge win over Eagles at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Mawadzi scored a brilliant 171 runs in the game’s second innings, his maiden First Class century to complement the half century that he scored in the first innings, helping Mountaineers set up Eagles a mammoth 521 runs target to win.

Chatara would go on to pick up figures of 5/40 in 17 overs to set up a 309-runs win for Mountaineers who bowled out their opponents for 211 runs.

Eagles had won the toss and elected to field first. They bowled out Mountaineers for 217 in the first innings. Things turned out for the worst for Eagles who were then bundled out for a paltry 69 runs before Mountaineers responded with 372 runs in the second innings to set up a huge target for Eagles.

Mountaineers sit comfortable at the top of the standings with two wins and as many draws from their opening four matches.

The next round of Logan Cup matches is scheduled to start on Friday, January 17 with Rocks up against Eagles in Harare while Tuskers host Rhinos at Queens Sports Club. – @brandon_malvin