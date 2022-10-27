Tuskers ready for Rhinos challenge

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

TUSKERS are geared up for the challenge that is coming with Rhinos as the two teams face off in back to back fixtures of the 2022/23 Pro50 Championship season at Bulawayo Athletic Club on Friday and Sunday.

The two teams are separated by five points in the five-team log standings with Tuskers sitting on top of the table on 40 points whilst Rhinos are third with 35 points on the board. Tuskers resumed training on Wednesday.

The Bulawayo side’s head coach, Walter Chawaguta said they had given their players some rest as they aim to stay fresh for their last two matches. A win in any of the matches will all but guarantee Tuskers a spot in the final.

Having lost two matches against Mountaineers in Mutare where, in both matches they fell short, Chawaguta said they are looking at correcting the mistakes they made in their previous games as they are aiming at giving it their best.

“The boys are ready for the challenge and our focus is playing our best cricket and correcting a few mistakes we made in Mutare. Our bowling has been good, we just haven’t backed it with good fielding in terms of taking our catches,” said Chawaguta.

He added: “In the batting front, we are looking to improve our opening partnership which also hasn’t come right yet. Our middle to late order batters have been consistent, we are now looking for consistency at the top order.”

Tuskers won their first four matches of the season against rivals, Alliance Health Eagles in Harare and Southern Rocks before going on to lose against Mountaineers. Captain Ainsley Ndlovu is in the top 10 of the leading run scorers in position nine with 201 runs at an average of 40. 20.

Fast bowler, Ernest Masuku is the fifth leading wicket taker with 11 wickets under his name at an average of 23. 09 and wicket keeper, Alvin Chiradza has the third most dismissals with 12.

Coming to play their last matches at home, Tuskers will fancy their chances of doing the most and register wins as the team loves playing in front of their home crowd. Being home will be motivation for Ndlovu and his men.

“We missed some moments in the two Mountaineers matches especially in the fielding front, we have spoken about taking control of key moments in these matches and my hope is that we do well in the next two matches.

“We are excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us,” said Chawaguta.

Both matches are scheduled to start at 0930hrs.

–@brandon_malvin