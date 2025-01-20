Tuskers, Rhinos match ends in a draw

Brandon Moyo

THE Logan Cup match between Tuskers and Rhinos at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) has ended in a draw.

This follows only 9.3 overs of cricket being played over the course of four days due to persistent rain and a wet outfield.

There was no play on the first two days, and action was only possible on day three, but for a very brief period. Play was suspended due to wet patches on the field, and despite hopes of some action this morning, overnight rain made it impossible to continue.

The match officials decided to call for a draw after the ground staff reported that the outfield would only be fit for play after 3pm, by which time, no result would have been possible.

This is the second consecutive Tuskers Logan Cup match to be affected by rain, after their game against Southern Rocks in Harare last week also ended in a draw due to rain.

