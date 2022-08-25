Tuskers Under-19 ladies whitewash Botswana

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Matabeleland Tuskers’ Under 19 ladies team dominated and whitewashed Botswana’s U19 ladies in a T20 series that was played at Bulawayo Academy Ground.

The Lady Tuskers convincingly won the five-match series 5-0. They played the last match of the series on Wednesday.

The young ladies won the first match by nine wickets after they asked the visitors to bowl first. Botswana was bowled out for just 64 runs in their 20 overs and lady Tuskers chased the total in just 10.5 overs with the loss of one wicket.

Bowler Felicity Mpofu starred with the ball taking four wickets in her four overs, including a maiden over and conceding just 11 runs. Thuba Saidi, Philontropic Shango and Lindokuhle Mabhero took three, two and one wickets, respectively.

Dineo Ncube starred with the bat scoring 37 runs off 33 deliveries and remained not out.

In the second game, the lady Tuskers were sent to bat first and they scored 68/8 in their 20 overs with Felicity Mpofu top scoring with 23 runs not out. They successfully defended their low total, bowling out their opponents for 52 in 17 overs to claim a 16-run win. Shango and Saidi starred with the ball again as they took three wickets each.

An eight-wicket win was recorded in the third match after the lady Tuskers sent Botswana to bat first and bowled them out for 42 in just over 15 overs. Tuskers chased down the target in just over four overs, losing two wickets in the process.

Speaking to Chronicle Sports, Tuskers U19 women team manager Joana Phiri said they invited Botswana over as a way of trying to help them develop their ladies’ cricket and also test themselves.

“We invited their women’s team as a way of trying to develop their ladies’ cricket and even weigh ourselves in terms of how far we had gone in terms of our own development within the girls,” said Phiri.

Tuskers’ ladies sent Botswana to bat first again in the fourth game and the visitors scored their highest total of the series, finishing their 20 overs with 93 runs on the board. The hosts had a tough time chasing but however crossed the line with one wicket in hand. The target was chased down in 17 overs and they finished with 94-9. Shange with 22 runs, Saidi with 16 and Masina with 15 were the only batters to record double digits for the home team.

A massive 68 run win was recorded by the lady Tuskers as they bowled out their opponents for just 26 runs after they set them a target of 95. Margaret Musesedzi and Lindrose Masina top scored with the bat, scoring 20 and 19, respectively. Anita Chisirimunhu and Lindokuhle Mabhero took three wickets each, Sihlesenkosi Moyo took two and Philontropic Shango and Thuba Saidi took one each to wrap up the series.

Phiri believes the series has given them a sense of direction in terms of where they are with ladies’ cricket and also showed that their players are fearless.

“With Botswana in the city, it has been a blessing to us as it showed us that our girls can play anyone without intimidation,” she said.

Lady Tuskers U19 head coach Donald Nyoni also believes the development of ladies’ cricket in the city is on the right path given the age of the girls who represented the team and the outcome of the series.

“The future is there, some of the girls were 12 and 13 years old and they are our future generations of ladies cricket and the way forward is keeping them as a unit and organising more games for them,” said Nyoni.

He added: “The series win shows that ladies cricket in Bulawayo is on the right path, with two centers BAC and Emakhandeni, more girls are now involved in cricket which is good for our province.”

According to Phiri, they host games every Sunday against Elton Chigumbura Academy and also coaching sessions at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) and Emakhandeni where coaches help girls grow their cricket and boys as well.