TV model avoids jail after admitting false rape claim against AC Milan star

Luisa Kremleva’s lawyer called in sick at the last minute last October ahead of her scheduled trial, alleging a “medical emergency” and forcing a suspension as public prosecutors tried to get her jailed for two years on conviction. The Russian-born beauty opted to stay away from the court in the Costa del Sol capital of Malaga at the time so she didn’t have to face waiting media.

On Thursday, court officials confirmed Kremleva had been handed a six-month suspended jail sentence and fined £1,500 after striking a hush-hush plea bargain deal with public prosecutors and admitting perjuring herself by claiming France international Hernandez, 27, raped her in the back of a Porsche outside a Marbella nightclub.

The 28-year-old has been warned she will be made to do time if she reoffends in the next two years after being formally convicted of a crime of making a false criminal complaint. The plea bargain deal is understood to have been rubber-stamped last November following talks between her defence lawyer and state prosecutors, but it was only made public today in a five-page written sentence.

Kremleva’s conviction brings to an end a near-seven-year saga which began on June 4, 2017. The real estate boss’ daughter, who forged a name for herself on Spanish TV reality and dating shows between modelling assignments, prompted a police probe by accusing Hernandez of an early-hours rape in a friend’s Porsche Cayenne parked outside glitzy Marbella nightclub Olivia Valere where they had both been partying.

Investigators took just two days to halt their probe after viewing CCTV car park cameras showing she had fallen to the ground accidentally instead of being pushed out of the car after “forced sex” as she had claimed. Police are also believed to have obtained a phone message Kremleva sent the Marseille-born footballer around 6.15am two hours after the supposed rape, asking him repeatedly when he was going to go home with her.

Attacking left-back Hernandez, capped 35 times by France at senior level, was never arrested before a court dismissed her rape claim and police started preparing a case against her. She was charged with making a false criminal complaint following her arrest in January 2020 on a warrant after she failed to answer a court summons.

Her trial was delayed by a string of suspensions, including one linked to medical treatment Kremleva was thought to have been undergoing in her homeland when a previous court date was set.

A public prosecution indictment submitted ahead of her scheduled trial last October and before the plea bargain deal accused her of “maliciously” making up the rape after consensual sex with Hernandez “out of revenge” for the footballer snubbing her attempts to get him to go home with her after they made out in the back of the Porsche.

In a newspaper interview after investigators dismissed her rape claims early on in their probe, Kremleva insisted: “I have proof of the attack which are on my backside and knees. “I would love it if Theo apologised. It’s the least I deserve.”

Her mum, Mila, went on Spanish TV after news of her January 13, 2020 detention broke to claim: “My daughter is not under arrest. She went to pick up a court notification. With time the truth is going to come out.”

Kremleva admitted to acting “maliciously” in accusing Hernandez of raping her as part of the plea bargain deal she struck to lift the threat of a two-year prison sentence hanging over her head if she had decided to plead innocent and go to trial.

Sentencing judge Lourdes Sanchez Esquinas ruled following the TV model’s admission of guilt, referring to her by her first name and initials in her written sentence: “It has been proven that in the early hours of June 4, 2017, the accused Luisa T.K was in the Olivia Valere nightclub in Marbella, where she had arranged to meet up with Theo H. who was in a VIP area with a group of friends.

“About 4am both left the venue with the intention of having sex. They went to the car park and in Theo’s friend’s car they had full consensual sex before returning to the nightclub. The accused subsequently tried but failed to get Theo to spend the night alone with her at her home, getting into a fight with other women who formed part of Theo’s group before she returned home alone without him.

“About 8am, in revenge and taking advantage of Theo’s fame she called police telling them she had been the victim of a rape and informed them about her intention of making a formal complaint before being taken by officers to hospital for a medical examination.

“On June 4 at 5.25pm she went to a police station in Marbella and maliciously reported that after initially agreeing to sex with Theo H, she said she didn’t want to continue and despite making that clear, Theo forced himself on her against her will before pushing her out of the car onto her knees and injuring her.

“She unlawfully hid the fact that she had previously fallen onto the ground by accident and then again during the aforementioned fight.”

Hernandez, who was due to give evidence at last October’s scheduled trial, is said to be close to penning a new deal with Serie A side AC Milan which will make him one of the highest-paid players in their squad. The star footballer played a key role in his club’s 3-2 Italian Super Cup final victory in Riyadh on Monday, scoring a goal and setting up another in their stunning comeback against city rivals Inter.